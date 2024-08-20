Former Ohio health director and COVID advisor Acton considering a run for governor

The next race for governor and the other four statewide executive offices is a year and a half away, and so far no Democrat has come forward as a likely candidate for governor. But at the party’s convention in Chicago, someone who played a key role in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration says she’s thinking about it.

Dr. Amy Acton was the first woman to be appointed director of the Ohio Department of Health, and led the state’s COVID efforts in 2020. She resigned in mid-2020, and since then has done non-profit work as well as in Democratic politics.

Acton is at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, where she said she’s learned a lot about being governor and is considering a run for the office in 2026. But she said for now, she’s focused on the three Ohio Supreme Court seats and the Citizens Not Politicians redistricting amendment, all on the November ballot.

Acton and DeWine held regular briefings together during the early days of the pandemic, announcing lockdowns and promoting safety measures. Those briefings were initially met with public approval and later brought out protestors. Demonstrators came to her home, including some who were armed, and she received violent threats. Republican lawmakers were also critical, and sought to limit the authority of public health orders issued by the governor and others.

After U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said in January 2021 that he wouldn't seek re-election, Acton was talked about as a possible Democratic candidate for that seat. A few months later she announced she wouldn’t run but said in a statement: “Our leaders’ words and actions matter. We must set the bar higher.”

After leaving state government, Acton was hired as the first Director of Kind Columbus, a program at the Columbus Foundation. She recently lead RAPID 5, an initiative involving several city and county agencies seeking to connect Franklin County’s trail network with its five major waterways.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost are likely to run for the Republican nomination for governor. All five of the state executive officeholders - DeWine, Yost, Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague - are term-limited in those offices.

On the same day that Acton said she was considering a run for governor, DeWine's office announced he had tested positive for COVID. His office said he'd experienced mild cold-like symptoms, is taking the drug Paxlovid on the advice of his doctor and will work from home for the rest of the week.