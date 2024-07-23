It's official: redistricting reform will be on the Ohio ballot this fall

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday the group that wants to reform the redistricting process submitted enough valid signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November.

The group, Citizens Not Politicians, needed about 414,000 valid signatures. 535,000 from 58 of Ohio's 88 counties were certified.

Chris Davey, the Citizens Not Politician spokesperson, said they expected to surpass the threshold of petitions necessary to put the proposed amendment on the ballot.

"This is a culmination of nearly a year of hard work by volunteers in all 88 counties of Ohio. It really is a historic day for the state and we are just thrilled that we have qualified for the November ballot," Davey said.

The amendment will face opposition from elected Republicans, who currently benefit from the legislative and Congressional lines drawn by the GOP-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has said he plans to oppose the amendment.

"This campaign should be called Political Outcomes Over People. It is designed to gerrymander guaranteed political wins for the progressive left with no accountability to the more than 70% of voters who approved the current system that produced a unanimous bipartisan set of maps for the General Assembly," Huffman said in a written statement.

The Ohio Ballot Board is the next step for the proposed amendment. It will determine the language and title voters will see on the November ballot.