Why leader of the Ohio House is in no hurry to fill seat occupied by former Representative Bob Young

Bob Young is now a former state representative since his resignation became effective yesterday. And there isn't replacement for the Summit County Republican waiting in the wings.

Young’s resignation became effective Monday. His departure comes after he was arrested twice in two months. In July, Young was arrested as part of a domestic violence case. Then in August, Young was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.

House Speaker Jason Stephens (R- Kitts Hill) says a replacement isn’t imminent.

“That district is one that was redrawn. So there may be people who are in that district that were not in that district prior that may want to consider that so we want to give some time for that process to work itself out," Stephens said.

In his resignation, Young said he plans to fight the charges against him. But he said the circumstances have become a “distraction” to the work of the House.