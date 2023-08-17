COVID rates in Ohio are increasing, but health professionals aren't sounding an alarm

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are on the rise in Ohio, but Ohio’s top health officials said they're not alarmed.

During the past three weeks, the number of COVID cases in Ohio has increased by 937. And the number of hospitalizations has increased by 17.

But Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said it’s important to put those numbers in context.

“These are increases from very low numbers. And that we still are experiencing some of lowest levels of case numbers since the start of the pandemic,” Vanderhoff said.

Everyone should make sure they are up to date on the bivalent boosters, he said, and new boosters targeting the most recent strains of Omicron will be available in the fall.

RSV Vaccines

A new vaccine will be coming this fall to help infants fight respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Vanderhoff said the new vaccine, Nirsevimab, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available this fall. RSV is one of the leading reasons babies are hospitalized, and infants who were born prematurely or have health conditions are at greater risk.

Vanderhoff said the new vaccine will be free if private insurance plans don’t cover it.

Mental health

As children start school, Vanderhoff advised parents to pay attention to any behaviors their children might exhibit that would indicate they are having mental health issues. He said there are resources available to help.

He noted resources like the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline are available to anyone who needs help.

