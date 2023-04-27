Planned Ohio abortion rights amendment gets support from key medical group

A group that represents more than 1,500 obstetricians and gynecologists in Ohio has officially endorsed the reproductive rights amendment planned for the statewide ballot this fall.

Dr. Amy Burkett, immediate past chair of the Ohio chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said that group is getting behind the proposed reproductive rights amendment.

“ACOG looked closely at the amendment and felt that it was a common-sense amendment that will restore vital reproductive rights that were guaranteed by Roe and bring in protections for women for all aspects of reproductive health care," Burkett said.

Burkett said doctors and patients need to have a variety of health care options available to them without interference from the government.

Read the endorsement letter here.

Opponents of the planned amendment have been airing $5 million worth of ads on television, trying to discourage Ohioans from supporting the possible ballot measure. The group, Protect Women Ohio, claims the amendment would allow minors to get abortions or gender reassignment surgery without approval from their parents. But legal experts who have looked at the amendment have questioned that interpretation of it.

Still, the abortion opponents behind the ads point out it doesn't say anything to expressly exempt children from being granted a constitutional right to reproductive freedom. Ads with similar claims that aired in Michigan last year. That amendment passed. And it hasn't lead to health care without parental content.

Backers of the proposed amendment are gathering petition signatures now and will need around 414,000 valid signatures by July 5 to put the measure before voters in November.

