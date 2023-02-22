Provision in Ohio transportation budget could run over bike lane project planned for Cleveland

There were several changes unveiled this week for the state’s proposed $3.7 billion transportation budget. One would prohibit a bicycle lane in the middle of a street or highway in a municipality with a population over 300,000 people.

That would effectively kill a project in Cleveland that’s been years in the making.

The Superior Midway is a 2.4 mile separate bike lane going down the middle of Superior Avenue from Public Square downtown to East 55th. The project was proposed as a concept in 2016 and was the subject of a feasibility study. Now it's in the design phase.

Grace Gallucci from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency told the House Finance Committee it has the support of Cleveland’s business community.

“If there are any opposition, there has been nothing substantial that has been brought to my attention," Gallucci said.

Rep. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) proposed the ban, though the project isn’t in his district, saying he’d heard complaints from the trucking industry.

Cleveland City Council approved the project last month, and $19 million of its $25 million dollar cost would come from the federal government.