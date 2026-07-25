Democrats in Maine formally nominate Troy Jackson as their new candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated July 25, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

Democrats in Maine have officially selected Troy Jackson as their new nominee for U.S. Senate. He will face longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins in what will be one of the most closely watched races in this fall's midterm election.

Jackson, the former president of the Maine Senate, emerged victorious at a nominating convention held by the state party in Bangor, Maine, on Saturday. He won his party's nod with the support of 566 of 571 delegates who voted at the convention.

Jackson replaces Graham Platner as the Democratic nominee. Platner suspended his campaign earlier this month after a woman he once dated came forward and accused him of raping her in 2021. Platner has denied the allegation, but it was the final straw for Democrats after months of controversy surrounding him.

Now, after an abbreviated and chaotic search for a replacement, Maine Democrats are looking to move past Platner's scandal-plagued campaign and rally behind Jackson, hoping he can harness the same energy and momentum.

The Senate race in Maine holds far-reaching political implications. Democrats need to net a total of four seats to win back control of the chamber this fall, and party officials see the contest in Maine as one of their best opportunities to gain ground.

Maintaining Platner's movement, without the controversy

Jackson, a fifth-generation logger from northern Maine, is running on an economic populist message that mirrors much of what Platner emphasized in his campaign, rejecting the Democratic establishment and focusing on affordability concerns, backing policies like Medicare for All and raising taxes on the ultra-wealthy and large corporations.

Like other more progressive candidates on the left, Jackson is pushing for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. He's also advocating for Congress to pass civil rights legislation protecting LGBTQ Americans and federalize the right to an abortion — two issues where he's changed his views after taking more conservative stances during his early years in public office.

When asked about Jackson's history with reproductive rights, Democratic state Sen. Stacy Brenner argued that it wasn't a deterrent in supporting him.

"What I find compelling about legislators and policymakers is when they are able to evolve with the thinking of where their heart is, where their mind is, when they learn about data and when they hear stories [from] their constituents," said Brenner, who also has a background as a farmer and nurse.

"That's what's happened for Troy," she added.

Jackson supporters celebrate his lengthy tenure in Maine politics as well as his blue-collar roots. And despite recent reporting in The Washington Post and CNN describing Jackson as exhibiting a short temper with colleagues during his time in office, he has faced minimal public pushback from state leaders in the lead-up to the convention.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP / AP Delegates cheer for Troy Jackson at the Maine Democratic Nominating Convention on Saturday in Bangor.

"He's passionate. He doesn't deviate. He's funny. He can get a little testy at times because he's passionate," said former state Sen. Susan Deschambault as she walked into the Cross Insurance Center where the convention was taking place Saturday. "That's what we need. We don't like what's going on now."

Whether Jackson can command the same level of enthusiasm that Platner garnered over the past year remains an open question, even to some Mainers who plan to cast their ballot for Jackson this fall.

Some Democrats contend that Platner and Jackson share the same set of values when it comes to the issues, arguing that is what will keep the momentum going for the party heading into the general election.

"Troy Jackson has been working at getting these progressive policies in Maine for years, like since before I was born," said 22-year-old delegate Kaia De Vries, a graduate student at the University of Maine. "It wasn't [Platner's] movement. This is a progressive movement that still exists, that will continue without him being a public-facing part of it."

Standing next to De Vries, 30-year-old Aurora Green agreed, saying no one individual is the face of this moment.

"This isn't about Graham Platner. This isn't even about Troy Jackson," she said. "This is about a movement of working-class Mainers and workers coming together and saying that we aren't going to be bought out and that we deserve better."

A tough road ahead for the nominee

While Collins has faced competitive challengers before, Democrats see the fifth-term incumbent as particularly vulnerable this year. She's running in a state carried by Kamala Harris in 2024, and at a moment when many voters have soured on President Trump's handling of the economy and the war in Iran.

Still, Jackson will face a difficult path to victory, with only about 100 days before voting ends on Nov. 3 to build up a war chest and make his case to voters.

In Collins, he is running against one of the most senior Republican incumbents in the Senate. Collins, who has held her seat for 30 years, holds a massive fundraising edge, reporting $11 million in cash on hand, according to latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images / Getty Images Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walks in the annual Moxie Day Parade on July 11 in Lisbon, Maine.

But Jackson's campaign argues that it has momentum, reporting a fundraising haul of more than $1 million since he announced his run.

"This campaign is powered by people who are sick of watching billionaires and corporations buy influence while working families get screwed," Jackson said in a statement Wednesday.

"Together, we're building the grassroots movement it will take to defeat Susan Collins and give Maine a senator who answers to working people."

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