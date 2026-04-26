Photos: The aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner ended abruptly Saturday night after gunfire was exchanged between suspect Cole Allen and Secret Service agents at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. One agent was injured after having been shot in his bulletproof vest and has been released from the hospital.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several White House staff and cabinet members, who were not injured, were rushed from the hotel.

Allen, who is believed to have traveled from Torrance, Calif. to Washington, D.C., was arrested on the scene and is currently in custody.

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Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller are taken out of the ballroom by security agents during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner hide under tables after reports of gunshots at a security screening area at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday.

Al Drago/Getty Images / Members of the National Guard respond with weapons drawn at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet officials were rushed out of the hotel during the event when a gunman shot a U.S. Secret Service agent at a security checkpoint inside.

Tom Brenner/AP / Secret service agents respond after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Tom Brenner/AP / Secret service agents respond to shots fired during the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Vice President J.D. Vance walks back stage at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday. Several government officials were rushed from the hotel after a shooting incident at a security screening area.

Andrew Leyden/Getty Images / DC Fire and EMS units arrive at the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Tom Brenner/AP / Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, are evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on Saturday.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images / President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Ethan Swope/AP / Law enforcement officials respond to an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as people stand and watch on Saturday in Torrance, Calif.

William Lang/AP / FBI officers leave the scene after responding to an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Sunday in Torrance, Calif.

Damian Dovarganes/AP / FBI agents work on Sunday at an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before.

Kylie Cooper/Reuters / Members of the media work near the Washington Hilton hotel on Sunday, where a shooting incident occurred the night before at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.