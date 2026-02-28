© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Week in Politics: Does Trump have political support for his actions in Iran?

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published February 28, 2026 at 7:56 AM EST

We look at what President Trump's decision to attack Iran means, what kind of support he has in Iran and what this moment means for his administration.

