Shooting at ICE detention facility in Dallas kills 1, injures 2 others

Texas authorities are on the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. CT along a busy highway. The Dallas Police Department says the initial report was for an "officer assist call." According to a post on X, "a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased."

In a post on X, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said, "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

Noem said a motive is not known and that "ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them."

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR