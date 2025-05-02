© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump again threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status, saying, 'It's what they deserve!'

By Elissa Nadworny
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
People gather to take photos with the John Harvard statue at Harvard University. President Trump made another threat to Harvard's tax-exempt status in a social media post on Friday.
Sophie Park
/
Getty Images
People gather to take photos with the John Harvard statue at Harvard University. President Trump made another threat to Harvard's tax-exempt status in a social media post on Friday.

Updated May 2, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT

On Friday, President Trump again threatened to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status.

"We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

His comments marked the latest volley in a battle between the Trump administration and the wealthiest college in the world.

Trump first suggested revoking the school's nonprofit tax status in April, when he wrote on Truth Social: "Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting 'Sickness?' "

The administration claims the university has failed to protect Jewish students on campus and had sent Harvard a list of demands it said must be met, or the university would risk losing some $9 billion in federal funding. Harvard's president rejected the administration's demands, saying they were illegal and an intolerable attempt to dictate "what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue." In response, the government froze more than $2.2 billion in federal funding.

Nearly all colleges and universities are tax-exempt organizations. They are given nonprofit status along with charities, religious institutions and some political organizations.

That's part of the reason some elite, U.S. institutions have been able to amass huge endowments. Harvard has the largest, at more than $50 billion.

But the law bars the executive branch from using the Internal Revenue Service to target any particular taxpayer. On Friday, some Democratic lawmakers requested an investigation into whether the administration is pressuring the IRS to revoke Harvard's status.

Harvard has sued the Trump administration, claiming the government's actions, including freezing some of the university's federal funding, violate the First Amendment and don't follow proper procedure. The expedited trial will begin this summer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR National News
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.