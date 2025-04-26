Photos: Pope Francis is laid to rest and mourned around the world

Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88 after 12 years as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, was honored with a funeral Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square in front of the Papal Basilica in Vatican City.

The Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and attended by leaders from all over the world.

We take a look at the funeral and the people mourning him throughout the world today:

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters / Reuters The coffin of Pope Francis is carried during the funeral Mass of Pope Francis.

Yara Nardi / Reuters / Reuters Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, leads the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images / Getty Images A photograph taken from St Peter Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Attendees and nuns stand in the street as they wait before late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Swiss guard stands with St Peter's Basilica in the background at St Peter's Square ahead of late Pope Francis' funeral.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Two nuns look on as people gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP Clergy take their seats for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Nathan Howard / Reuters / Reuters President Trump walks, on the day of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / AP Nuns share a laugh as people gather for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Faithful rest on the ground ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former President Biden speaks with attendees as he arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral.

Gregorio Borgia / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral.

Fabio Frustaci / ZUMA Press via Reuters / ZUMA Press via Reuters Pope Francis' funeral ceremony is seen in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis.

Christoph Reichwein / Getty Images / Getty Images Nuns wait in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis is laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony

Procession through Rome

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather along the road as the coffin of late Pope Francis is transported from St Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica during the funeral ceremony.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images / Getty Images / Getty Images ROME, ITALY - APRIL 26: People line the streets as the coffin of Pope Francis is transported to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis died on April 21st, aged 88. Anointed in 2013, Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the first Latin American and Jesuit Pope. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he was a more humble Pope than many of his predecessors and will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the faithful gather before the funeral procession arrives at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore during the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88.

Massimo Valicchia / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather along the road as the coffin of the late Pope Francis is transported from St. Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica during the funeral ceremony.

Final resting place

Piero Cruciatti / Getty Images / Getty Images Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Pope Francis into Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, his final resting place, during his funeral ceremony.

Carlos Barria / Reuters / Reuters A man holds a rose outside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, on the day of the funeral of Pope Francis,.

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters / Reuters People hold white roses as pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Francis inside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Stefano Costantino / Getty Images / Getty Images The coffin of late Pope Francis is carried by pallbearers into Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

World mourns

Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images / Getty Images An aerial image shows Catholic believers holding candles during Pope Francis's requiem mass at the Esplanade of Tasitolu in Dili, East Timor, where he held a Mass in September last year, on April 26, 2025, as his funeral takes place in Vatican.