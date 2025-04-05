Photos: See demonstrators around the country rally in 'Hands Off!' protests

Hands Off! demonstrations were held across the country to protest the actions of President Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk.

The Hands Off! movement protested a wide range of activities from the Trump administration, from cuts and layoffs to federal departments, to mass deportations.

Hands Off! demonstrations were organized for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists, according to the Associated Press.

NPR member station photographers documented what they saw at the rallies.

Take a look.

Connecticut

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public A crowd of hundreds spilled from the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol Building into Bushnell Park as protestors decried the actions of the Trump administration as part of the national "Hands Off!" day of protest on April 5, 2025.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Neal Testerman, 95, came to the "Hands Off!" protest in Hartford with his daughter and granddaughter to protest against the Trump administration's policies — which he said he thinks will lead to the U.S. losing power on the global stage.

Virginia

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News More than a thousand people took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's policy on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News Peter Gregory, protests with his son, Felix, 5, along with others gathered at the Virginia State Capitol to protest the Trump administration's policy on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News A person blows a whistle as they join others taking part in a protest of the Trump administration's policy on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.

Oregon

Joni Auden Land / OPB / OPB Thousands of protesters march in Portland, Ore., protesting President Trump's administration, April 5, 2025, part of "Hands Off!" protests taking place around the country.

Joni Auden Land/OPB / "Hands Off!" protesters gather at the Universal Plaza in Tigard, Ore., on April 5, 2025.

Texas

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT / KUT Protesters cheer at the Texas Capitol for the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action on Saturday April 5, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT / KUT Thousands gather at the Texas Capitol for the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action on Saturday April 5, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT / KUT Congressman Greg Casar speaks at the Texas Capitol for the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action on Saturday April 5, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Georgia

Grant Blankenship / GPB News / GPB News About 500 people from Macon, Ga, came together to protest the policies of President Trump.

Grant Blankenship / GPB News / GPB News Hundreds of people gathered in Macon, Ga. for the "Hands Off!" rally.

California

/ KQED / KQED Pastor Michael McBride leads a chant during a Hands Off! rally in Frank Ogawa Plaza on April 5, 2025.

Aryk Copley / KQED / KQED Juniper Tinker Ward waves a homemade sign during a protest against Elon Musk and Donald Trump in Oakland on April 5, 2025.

Aryk Copley / KQED / KQED Thousands gather at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland for a protest against Elon Musk and Donald Trump on April 5, 2025.

Colorado

