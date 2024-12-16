Life Kit's most-read stories of 2024: Sleep myths, tipping etiquette, home design tricks

How much should I spend on a wedding gift? What's a "sleepy girl mocktail"? How do I know if I'm in a codependent relationship? In 2024, our experts debunked common misconceptions, investigated buzzy trends and weighed in on tricky social etiquette on a wide range of health and lifestyle topics.

Out of the more than 150 episodes we published in 2024, there were a handful that really took off with our audience. You loved our comics on food safety and feng shui; our myth-busting stories on infidelity and sleep; and the right (and wrong) things to say to a friend whose loved one has died.

Here are our top 10 episodes, ranked by page views on NPR.org.

10. Popular myths about sleep, debunked

Is it OK to exercise before you hit the hay? Sleep for less than 5 hours a night? Sleep scientist Rebecca Robbins sets the record straight to help you get better sleep.

9. Once a cheater, always a cheater? Busting 3 common myths about infidelity

Clinical psychologist Talal Alsaleem has helped hundreds of couples work through romantic affairs. He shares common misconceptions about cheating -- and how to cope.

8. Is it OK to keep reheating leftovers? Honest questions about food safety, illustrated

Malaka Gharib/NPR /

How real is the five-second rule? Am I going to get explosive diarrhea if I keep reheating the same leftovers? A refresher course on food safety ahead of the holiday season.

7. Design tricks to transform your home, according to a feng shui expert

Fall in love with your home again with these feng shui-inspired decorating tips from architect Cliff Tan. They focus on creating an environment that feels happy, harmonious and full of good energy.

6. COMIC: Can I just wash the stinky bits? And other honest questions about bathing

/ Malaka Gharib/NPR / Malaka Gharib/NPR

Washing your body seems like a no-brainer. But once you get into the details, things get complicated. Dermatologists offer surprising advice on how often to shower, when to toss your loofah and more.

5. Stuck in a rut? How to appreciate your life again, according to science

After a while, even the most exciting relationships, jobs and environments lose their spark. But cognitive neuroscientist Tali Sharot says it's possible to fall back in love with life's small joys.

4. COMIC: Science-backed mood boosters to (almost instantly) snap you out of a funk

Six techniques to energize you when you feel sluggish and relax you when you feel stressed. Feel the transformation in 15 minutes or less.

3. The right (and wrong) things to say to a grieving friend

Miko Maciaszek for NPR /

It can be hard to find the right words to say to a friend whose loved one has died. Experts share the dos and don'ts of expressing condolences.

2. To save more money, avoid these 5 common financial mistakes

Financial missteps can cost you money. Make better-informed decisions about budgeting, investing and borrowing money.

1. What is the new etiquette for tipping?

Tipping requests are on the rise. Businesses that never seemed to ask for a tip, like fast food joints, are now asking for one. Here's how to deal with unexpected requests and more.

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.



Copyright 2024 NPR