Sid Eudy, the professional wrestler known as 'Sid Vicious,' dies at 63

Sid Eudy, the professional wrestler known as “Sid Vicious,” “Sid Justice” and “Sycho Sid,” has died. He was 63.

Eudy’s son, Gunnar, said Monday on Facebook that his father died after battling cancer for several years.

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” he said.

The star power of the 6-foot-9 Eudy began to grow after signing to the World Championship Wrestling league in 1989, in which he was part of the tag team, The Skyscrapers, and the stable, the Four Horsemen. He debuted in the World Wrestling Entertainment league under the name Sid Justice in 1991. He went on to win two championships in both leagues.

“Sid was one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation with a natural charisma that immediately connected with the WWE Universe,” the World Wrestling Entertainment said in a statement.

“WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans,” the league added.

Gunnar Eudy said details about his father’s memorial are forthcoming.

