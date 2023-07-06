A woman is found alive and stuck in the mud a week after she went missing

A woman was found alive, stuck in the mud at a Massachusetts state park, a week after she was reported missing, according to police.

Hikers heard Emma Tetewsky screaming for help at Borderland State Park on Monday and alerted the Easton Police Department. First responders made it to her location using all-terrain vehicles and rescued her by carrying her out of the woods in a stretcher-like basket. She was conscious and alert but was taken to the hospital for observation, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

"We thank everyone involved," Stoughton police said. "The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public's help."

Tetewsky's family had not seen her since Monday of last week, and police announced she was missing the following day. The police said at the time that she did not have a cellphone on her and that she has a history of struggles with her mental health.

