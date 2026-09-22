Introducing: Shortwave Stories

WYSU is excited to share a new segment with you!

Shortwave Stories is a short-form public radio series featuring true stories written and performed by award-winning Ohio storyteller Aaron Calafato. Paired with an original sonic score, each episode finds deeper meaning in the small moments we often overlook—true stories from one life that somehow belong to us all.

Aaron Calafato is an Ohio-based storyteller, writer and performer whose work explores the small moments that shape our lives. He is the creator of 7 Minute Stories, the world's leading short-form autobiographical podcast, which has reached more than 30 million people through podcasting, YouTube, social media and radio. His stories have also been featured on NPR and programs including Snap Judgment and RISK!

Listen every Friday at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm, and Saturday at 4:00pm during Snap Judgment.

An archive of episodes can be found here: https://wysu.org/show/shortwave-stories