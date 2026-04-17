Introducing: Rat Race

In partnership with WYSU, Peppermint Productions presents Rat Race: A Journey Through Youngstown Music History—coming to 88.5 FM on May 1st.

For one hour every Friday afternoon at 2pm, Rate Race takes you on a dive into the archives of Peppermint Productions’ more than 50-year history.

Hosts Dean Anshutz and Anthony LaMarca are both touring musicians who connected over a shared love for collecting records that were recorded locally.

Episodes will feature samples of and deep dives into work from locally recorded music, including conversations with the musicians that recorded them.

Leading up to its on-air release, there will be an early release for streaming on that will bookend the station’s spring pledge drive and kick off the program’s launch party at West Side Bowl.

The launch party will take place April 30th from 6PM-9PM and feature live conversations with the hosts and featured musicians from the program’s first episode. The event is free of charge and open to the community.

Be sure to tune into 88.5FM on May 1st to hear the premier of Rat Race!