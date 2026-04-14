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Submit Your Questions to Finance Fridays

WYSU
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
Juan Santiago and Jenny Tullis sitting at a table with microphones
Juan Santiago and Jenny Tullis

Finance Fridays wants to hear from you! What financial questions do you have? Email us at financefridays@wysu.org.

Tune in every first and third Friday of the month at 6:45 and 8:45am to hear those answers. Our archive can be found at https://wysu.org/show/finance-fridays

The information shared in these segments is for educational and informational purposes only. These do not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Every financial situation is unique, so please consult with a qualified professional before making any decisions based on what you hear.
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