Listen Up: Support WYSU this Spring Pledge Drive

Listen Up : WYSU Introduces its Portable WYSU recording booth.

WYSU will be on the move for their annual spring pledge drive this month.

This year’s theme is Listen Up : because public radio beings with listening—to stories, music, the news, and—most importantly—the community that makes public radio possible.

To bring that message to life and engage the community, the station is introducing Portable WYSU, a traveling recording booth that will be popping up around the community.

Listeners are invited to stop-by, leave feedback, and record a testimonial.

“Last pledge drive, listeners responded really positively to our Cardboard Gary initiative. We wanted to recreate that experience for them in an even more interactive way,” explains Anne Vallas, the station’s coordinator. “One challenge was that people only had a short window to catch him in each location. This time, Portable WYSU will be having a longer stay in the different spots, giving listeners more opportunities to stop by and participate.”

At each stop, community members will be able to step inside the portable studio, reflect on what WYSU means to them, and share what they want to hear from the station moving forward.

They can even choose to be “introduced” my one of their favorite hosts, such as Mo Ray, Jenny, or Rick Popovich

Select testimonials will be featured on-air, highlighting the community support that powers public radio.

In addition to gathering stories, WYSU will continue its on-air programming with special guests, local features, and opportunities to have their support doubled by local foundations and generous donors.

The goal is, not only to raise support, but also to deepen the connection between the station and the community it serves.

As always, membership remains at the heart of the pledge drive.

“Last fall, we had our most successful pledge drive to date—not only in terms of how much we raised, but also in terms in of the amount of new members,” Vallas notes.

As WYSU looks ahead, this spring’s pledge drive is an opportunity for listeners to share their feedback and take part in the Listen Up campaign. Whether by making a conation, completing the listener survey, or visiting Portable WYSU at one of its stops, every interaction helps strengthen the connection between the station and the community.

“As we continue to adapt to the new landscape of public radio, we want to keep building those relationship and connecting with the community. Their support is what makes our work possible,” Vallas emphasizes.

Together, these efforts ensure that WYSU can continue bringing dedicated neighbors the programming they value and the community they want.