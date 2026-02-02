WYSU Receives Funding from NPR for Initiative to Increase Audience Support

As part of an effort from NPR to help increase audience support for local public radio stations, WYSU received $32, 834.13 through the $9 million NPR Network revenue distribution.

The revenue from this initiative was funded by donations from audience members to the NPR Network and individuals who subscribed to the NPR+ podcast between October 2024 and September 2025—not including donations made directly to individual stations.

WYSU is grateful for this funding to help the station sustain sufficient support, as it continues its efforts to diversify and increase its revenue from other sources in light of the federal funding cuts.

For more information on this initiative from NPR, you can read more here: https://current.org/2025/11/npr-reports-exceptional-performance-of-its-digital-revenue-sharing-programs/