Published December 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
holiday programming on WYSU, festive sounds of the season text surrounded by holly

Join us for the WYSU holiday specials! We are offering themed programming to celebrate the festive season. A full schedule is below:

Tuesday, December 16
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Magnificat in D

Wednesday, December 17
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act I
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols

Thursday, December 18
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act II
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Vivaldi’s Magnificat RV 611

Friday, December 19
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Berlioz: The Childhood of Christ: Part 1: Herod's Dream
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Reed’s Russian Christmas Music
7:00pm-11:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich
An evening of holiday jazz favorites

Saturday, December 20
7:00pm-10:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich
An evening of holiday jazz favorites
10:00pm-11:00pm, Jazz Essentials with Dave Gloss
A program of holiday jazz classics

Sunday, December 21
7:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday Baroque
An evening of holiday music from the Baroque era presented by Suzanne Bonna

Monday, December 22
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio Part 1
7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country

Tuesday, December 23
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Handel: Messiah, Part 1 and Hallelujah Chorus
7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country

Wednesday, December 24
9:00 am – 10:00 am, Christmas with Madrigalia
Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff present a concert of traditional carols, anthems and new arrangements to celebrate the winter solstice, Chanukah and Christmas around the world.
10:00 am – Noon, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.
Noon – 1:00 pm, All Is Bright
All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story.
1:00 pm- 2:00 pm, Carols at Home with the Imani Winds
Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz.
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Classical 24
Music for the holiday season from Classical 24.
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

Thursday, December 25
9:00 am – 10:00 am, Welcome Christmas
The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.
10:00 am – 11:00 am, Chanticleer Christmas
Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known as the “orchestra of voices” for its unparalleled range and abilities. This holiday season, the group brings its brand-new Christmas program includes original arrangements of well-known tunes drawn from Classical, Jazz, and Popular traditions. They fluently weave between diverse musical styles to create an evening of wonder and joy.
11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Pittsburgh Symphony Radio: Messiah
Music Director Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and soloists in Handel’s Messiah.
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Your Classical Christmas Favorites
An hour holiday special highlighting the top carols based on listener votes. Hosted by Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler.
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country
