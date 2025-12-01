Join us for the WYSU holiday specials! We are offering themed programming to celebrate the festive season. A full schedule is below:

Tuesday, December 16

11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis

Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Magnificat in D

Wednesday, December 17

9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act I

11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis

Music for the holiday season including: Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols

Thursday, December 18

9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act II

11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis

Music for the holiday season including: Vivaldi’s Magnificat RV 611

Friday, December 19

9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season including: Berlioz: The Childhood of Christ: Part 1: Herod's Dream

11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis

Music for the holiday season including: Reed’s Russian Christmas Music

7:00pm-11:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich

An evening of holiday jazz favorites

Saturday, December 20

7:00pm-10:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich

An evening of holiday jazz favorites

10:00pm-11:00pm, Jazz Essentials with Dave Gloss

A program of holiday jazz classics

Sunday, December 21

7:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday Baroque

An evening of holiday music from the Baroque era presented by Suzanne Bonna

Monday, December 22

11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis

Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio Part 1

7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country

Tuesday, December 23

9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season including: Handel: Messiah, Part 1 and Hallelujah Chorus

7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country

Wednesday, December 24

9:00 am – 10:00 am, Christmas with Madrigalia

Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff present a concert of traditional carols, anthems and new arrangements to celebrate the winter solstice, Chanukah and Christmas around the world.

10:00 am – Noon, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

Noon – 1:00 pm, All Is Bright

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story.

1:00 pm- 2:00 pm, Carols at Home with the Imani Winds

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz.

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Classical 24

Music for the holiday season from Classical 24.

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.