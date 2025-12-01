WYSU Holiday Specials
Join us for the WYSU holiday specials! We are offering themed programming to celebrate the festive season. A full schedule is below:
Tuesday, December 16
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Magnificat in D
Wednesday, December 17
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act I
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols
Thursday, December 18
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Act II
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Vivaldi’s Magnificat RV 611
Friday, December 19
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Berlioz: The Childhood of Christ: Part 1: Herod's Dream
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Reed’s Russian Christmas Music
7:00pm-11:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich
An evening of holiday jazz favorites
Saturday, December 20
7:00pm-10:00pm, The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich
An evening of holiday jazz favorites
10:00pm-11:00pm, Jazz Essentials with Dave Gloss
A program of holiday jazz classics
Sunday, December 21
7:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday Baroque
An evening of holiday music from the Baroque era presented by Suzanne Bonna
Monday, December 22
11:00am-1:00pm, Classical Music with Jenny Tullis
Music for the holiday season including: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio Part 1
7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country
Tuesday, December 23
9:00am-11:00am, Classical Music with Gary Sexton
Music for the holiday season including: Handel: Messiah, Part 1 and Hallelujah Chorus
7:00pm-9:00pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country
Wednesday, December 24
9:00 am – 10:00 am, Christmas with Madrigalia
Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff present a concert of traditional carols, anthems and new arrangements to celebrate the winter solstice, Chanukah and Christmas around the world.
10:00 am – Noon, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.
Noon – 1:00 pm, All Is Bright
All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story.
1:00 pm- 2:00 pm, Carols at Home with the Imani Winds
Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz.
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Classical 24
Music for the holiday season from Classical 24.
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country.
Thursday, December 25
9:00 am – 10:00 am, Welcome Christmas
The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.
10:00 am – 11:00 am, Chanticleer Christmas
Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known as the “orchestra of voices” for its unparalleled range and abilities. This holiday season, the group brings its brand-new Christmas program includes original arrangements of well-known tunes drawn from Classical, Jazz, and Popular traditions. They fluently weave between diverse musical styles to create an evening of wonder and joy.
11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Pittsburgh Symphony Radio: Messiah
Music Director Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and soloists in Handel’s Messiah.
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Your Classical Christmas Favorites
An hour holiday special highlighting the top carols based on listener votes. Hosted by Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler.
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Performance Today
Live performances of holiday music from around the country