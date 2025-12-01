Giving Tuesday: Support WYSU!

As we near the end of the year, we want to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported WYSU through our Fall Pledge Drive, Together for the Long Run. Your generosity has made this one of our most successful drives yet, and although our annual Give to WYSU Month in October has wrapped up, the pledge drive officially continues through December 31st.

If you haven’t had a chance to contribute or if you’d like to make an addition year-end gift, there’s still time to help us finish strong.

Today is Giving Tuesday—a global day of generosity, where people all over the world give back to organizations that matter to them. Giving Tuesday demonstrates the possibilities of creating a collective impact.

At WYSU, no gift is too small—together, your contributions keep our station alive. A gift to WYSU today makes an immediate impact, helping us continue to provide the in-depth news, culture, and conversation you rely on throughout the year.

As the holiday season approaches, we also invite you to consider WYSU in your year-end giving plans. Your support, whether a one-time donation, a sustaining membership, or a gift in honor of someone special, helps us keep the pace and keep public radio alive.

When our community comes together, no gift is too small.