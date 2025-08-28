© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
WYSU is hiring!
WYSU has an opening for Director of Broadcasting. This position is responsible for the implementation and administration of all radio station activities, programs, and services. This position supervises all staff as they engage in programming, radio operations, production, engineering, development, marketing, events, educational services and general office administration. A more detailed job description and how to apply can be found HERE.

https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/ysu/jobs/5059412/director-wysu?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
