YSU Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Military History: War and Social Transformation

Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Military History is a four-part lecture and round-table discussion series exploring the evolution and impact of conflict. The third installment, War and Social Transformation takes place on Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor on Wood St. This session examines how warfare reshapes societies through political upheaval, shifting social hierarchies, economic disruption, and evolving structures of power across different historical periods, featuring speakers Dr. Tomi Ovaska, Dr. Tim Francisco, and Dr. Joe Alessi; moderated by Dr. Martha Pallante, Dr. Laura Beadling, and Dr. Stephanie Smith. The event is free and open to all.