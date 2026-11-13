YSU History in the Headlines: China vs the US

Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, November 24 at 6pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Mousa Kassis, director of the Export Assistance Network at YSU, will discuss China's rise to world economic power and whether a rivalry exists with the United States or whether the world economy has evolved past such national competitions. The event is free and open to all.