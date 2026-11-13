YSU History in the Headlines: China vs the US
YSU History in the Headlines: China vs the US
Youngstown State University's History Department presents a speaker series titled "History in the Headlines" this fall. On Tuesday, November 24 at 6pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor, Mousa Kassis, director of the Export Assistance Network at YSU, will discuss China's rise to world economic power and whether a rivalry exists with the United States or whether the world economy has evolved past such national competitions. The event is free and open to all.
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
YSU Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
(330) 941-3452
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Artist Group Info
dsimonelli@ysu.edu
Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown, Ohio 44503