WITCH - Hopewell Theatre

The Hopewell Theatre presents the show, WITCH weekends from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 25 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents learns the town witch or outcast is not so easily bought. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by. Tickets and more information at hopewelltheatre.org