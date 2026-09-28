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WITCH - Hopewell Theatre

WITCH - Hopewell Theatre

The Hopewell Theatre presents the show, WITCH weekends from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 25 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents learns the town witch or outcast is not so easily bought. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by. Tickets and more information at hopewelltheatre.org

Hopewell Theatre
20-25
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hopewell Theatre
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org
hopewelltheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Hopewell Theatre
TraciAnnManning@gmail.com
Hopewell Theatre
702 Mahoning Avenue
Youngstown, Ohio 44502
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org
hopewelltheatre.org