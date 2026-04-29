Warren Philharmonic Spring Concert
Warren Philharmonic Spring Concert
The Warren Philharmonic presents their spring concert on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00pm at Lakeview High School. The program will feature Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," Beethoven's "Pastorale" Symphony No. 6, Mozart's 23rd Piano Concerto in A major featuring Aleksandra Velgosha and more. Tickets are available at the door.
Lakeview High School
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Lakeview High School
300 Hillman Dr.Cortland, Ohio 44410
330-550-9382
jordanschoolofballet@gmail.com