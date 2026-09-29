The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Sorcery
The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Sorcery
The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonic Sorcery on Friday October 2, 2026 at 7:30pm in Stambaugh Auditorium. Hear music from famous thrilling films as well as music inspired by magic, sorcery, and more. Information at tickets are available at youngstownsymphony.com
Stambaugh Auditorium
$30-$80
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Stambaugh Auditorium
(330) 747-5175
info@StambaughAuditorium.com