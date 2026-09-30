The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone 2
The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone 2
The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra presents Home Alone 2 on Tuesday December 22, 2026 at 7:30pm at DeYor Performing Arts Center in the Powers Auditorium. See the memorable film while the orchestra plays the live score. Information for tickets are available at youngstownsymphony.com
DeYor Performing Arts Center, Powers Auditorium
$30-$80
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
DeYor Performing Arts Center, Powers Auditorium
260 W Federal StYoungstown, Ohio 44503
330-744-4269
info@deyorpac.com