The Youngstown Playhouse: In the Heights
The Youngstown Playhouse: In the Heights
The Youngstown Playhouse presents the show, "In the Heights" weekends from Friday August 28 through Sunday September 6 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "In the Heights" tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Tickets at youngstownplayhouse.org
The Youngstown Playhouse
Every week through Sep 06, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
The Youngstown Playhouse
(330) 788-8739
info@youngstownplayhouse.org