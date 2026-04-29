The Ashtabula Brass Band presents their Spring Concert, Elements of Empires
The Ashtabula Brass Band presents their Spring Concert, Elements of Empires
The Ashtabula Brass Band present their Spring Concert, "Elements of Empires" on Saturday, May 2 at 3:00pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, OH. The program includes two cornerstones of the British tradition: Gustav Holst's "First Suite in E-flat" and a rendition of "Rule Britannia." The concert will also feature arrangements of British pop classics, like The Beatles' "Hey Jude" and "Ticket to Ride," as well as a new commission for Oboe and Brass Band inspired by the lore of elemental dragons. The concert is free and open to all.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ashtabula Brass Band
3306521502
conductor@ashtabulabrassband.com
Artist Group Info
Bo Violette
conductor@ashtabulabrassband.com
First Congregational United Church of Christ
41 E Jefferson St, Jefferson, OH 44047Jefferson, Ohio 44047
conductor@ashtabulabrassband.com