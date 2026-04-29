The Ashtabula Brass Band presents their Spring Concert, Elements of Empires

The Ashtabula Brass Band present their Spring Concert, "Elements of Empires" on Saturday, May 2 at 3:00pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, OH. The program includes two cornerstones of the British tradition: Gustav Holst's "First Suite in E-flat" and a rendition of "Rule Britannia." The concert will also feature arrangements of British pop classics, like The Beatles' "Hey Jude" and "Ticket to Ride," as well as a new commission for Oboe and Brass Band inspired by the lore of elemental dragons. The concert is free and open to all.