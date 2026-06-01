McDonough Museum of Art: Stitches in Time

The McDonough Museum of Art presents the exhibition "Stitches in Time" from May 29 to July 18.

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Stitches in Time features artwork and artifacts which showcase how the people of the Mahoning Valley have both influenced and reflected on the passage of American history.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 to 4:00. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.