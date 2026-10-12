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Sean Ryan Baran Memorial Gala

Sean Ryan Baran Memorial Gala

The Third Annual Sean Ryan Baran Memorial Gala will be held on October 28th at 7:30pm at Trinity United Methodist Church 30 West Front St in Downtown Youngstown. The concert will feature organist Edward Alan Moore, and pianists James Wilding and Clay Colley. For more information contact Adam Zagotti at 330-330-5733 or adamzagotti@gmail.com

Trinity United Methodist Church
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Trinity United Methodist Church
30 West Front Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
415-341-2706
jsrepasky@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=362115569482137&amp;set=pb.100070510914114.-2207520000