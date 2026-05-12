Opera Western Reserve: The Voice

Opera Western Reserve presents Francis Polenc's "The Voice" at Penguin City Brewing in Youngstown on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:00pm. This one-act opera, sung in English, tells the story of a woman, known only as Elle, as she engages in a final phone call with her lover who has left her for another woman. In addition to the show, enjoy raffle items, a cash bar, and Suzie’s food truck. Doors open at 4:00. More information and tickets are available at operawesternreserve.org