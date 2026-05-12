Opera Western Reserve: Pagliacci

Opera Western Reserve presents Ruggero Leoncavallo’s "Pagliacci" on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30pm in Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. The story follows a band of traveling clowns, jugglers, and actors while tensions arise behind the scenes with the lead clown and his wife. Consumed with jealousy, suspicion, and rage, Pagliacci is unable to sperate his own life from the fictional play they are enacting. Tickets and more information are available at operawesternreserve.org