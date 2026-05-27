Mercer Community Band: Happy Birthday, America
Mercer Community Band: Happy Birthday, America
The Mercer Community Band presents the concert, "Happy Birthday, America" on Friday, July 3 at 7:00 pm on the Mercer County Courthouse Square, featuring vocal soloist Andy Joos and bassoon soloist Nolan Petote. Mitch Littler will open the evening at 5:30. All are welcome to attend.
Mercer County Courthouse Square
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Mercer County Courthouse Square
North Diamond StMercer, Pennsylvania 16137