Medici Museum of Art: Forest

The Medici Museum of art in Warren presents an exhibition by Dragana Crnjak titled "Forest" opening Thursday, September 2026 and running through Monday January 4, 2027. In Forest, Crnjak explores the forest as both subject and metaphorical structure, creating paintings that consider the shifting relationships between time, memory, perception, and the physical world. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11:00am-4:00pm. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

An opening reception will be Thursday, September 10 from 5:00--8:00pm.