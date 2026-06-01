McDonough Museum of Art: Sketches & Storyline: An Illustrator’s Creative Process

The McDonough Museum of Art presents the exhibition "Sketches & Storyline: An Illustrator’s Creative Process" by Laura Garvin from May 29 to July 18.

Laura Garvin is currently the Illustrator Coordinator and Social Media Coordinator for the Pennsylvania: West region of SCBWI and is a graduate from Youngstown State University with a BFA in Graphic + Interactive Design.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 to 4:00. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.