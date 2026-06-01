McDonough Museum of Art: RUSTED ROOTS

The McDonough Museum of Art presents the exhibition "RUSTED ROOTS: Exploring Our Connection" by Sharon Dundee from May 29 to July 18.

Of her work in her current exhibition Sharon Dundee states, “There is a certain commonality of experience for those, like me, who were raised in the Midwest "Rust Belt" during the 60s, 70s, and 80s - a connection to other people who grew up in similar circumstances, with similar cultural influences."

The museum is open from 11:00 - 4:00. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.