McDonough Museum of Art: Random Acts of Artists (RAA)’s Moving Forward, Looking Back

The McDonough Museum of Art presents the exhibition "Random Acts of Artists (RAA)’s Moving Forward, Looking Back" from May 29 to July 24.

Beginning as a grassroots movement of around a dozen artists in June of 2014 Random Acts of Artists (RAA), now consists of nearly one hundred creative individuals located in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio representing the fields of fine arts, theater, music, dance, design, crafts, and more.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 - 4:00. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.