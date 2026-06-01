McDonough Museum of Art: #inhale__#exhale 

The McDonough Museum of Art presents the exhibition "#inhale__#exhale" by Crystal Beiersdorfer from May 29 to July 24.

Beiersdorfer states, “#inhale__#exhale welcomes you to slow down and engage in the experience, unfolding at the pace of interaction rather than urgency, through the use of color, sound, and temporality."

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 - 4:00. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.