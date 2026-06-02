LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture Building Dedication
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture Building Dedication
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture at 805 Mahoning Ave in Youngstown presents their building dedication on Sunday, June 7 at 1pm. Tour the building, speak with LOOP's board and advisory council, and celebrate a new space for creative and artistic programs. More information at loopyoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502