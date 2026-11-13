Lit Youngstown: Writing Through Grief Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents a Writing Through Grief Workshop On November 23 from 1:00-3:00pm at Thrive 10:10 on Market St. in Girard. Facilitated by writer and educator Sydney Stalnecker, this writing workshop is for adults experiencing grief, and will include group poetry readings, peer-led discussion, thought-provoking prompts, and the opportunity to share work. No writing experience is necessary. This workshop is free but registration is required. To register, visit lityoungstown.org