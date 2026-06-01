Lit Youngstown Summer Writing Camp
Lit Youngstown Summer Writing Camp
Lit Youngstown presents their 2026 Summer Writing Camp on Sunday, June 14 from 10:00am-3:00pm at Mill Creek Park. The camp invites writers of all ages to write, explore, and share their work. The day will include workshops led by local writers and a guided tour with naturalist, Emily Greve. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required and can be completed at lityoungstown.org
Mill Creek Park
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Mill Creek Park
Newport Wetlands Parking Lot West Newport Dr.Youngstown, Ohio 44406
330-702-3000
generalinfo@millcreekmetroparks.org