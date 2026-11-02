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Lit Youngstown: Spring 2027 Fiction Intensives

Lit Youngstown: Spring 2027 Fiction Intensives

In Spring of 2027, Lit Youngstown will invite seven regional fiction writers to lead workshops on dialogue in fiction. Together, participants will look at examples of fictional exchanges, learn from visiting writers, and offer suggestions on one another's stand-alone or excerpted scenes. In addition to five monthly workshops, participants will also be given the option to add a one-on-one manuscript review with a First Wednesday fiction writer on a first come first serve basis. The group will meet at LOOP Youngstown's Arts and Culture Center on the 2nd Saturday of every month from January to May from 10:00am-3:00pm. The deadline to register for this workshop series is December 1, 2026. More information at lityoungstown.org

LOOP Arts & Culture Center
11:59 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
www.lityoungstown.org
LOOP Arts & Culture Center
805 Mahoning Ave
Youngstown, Ohio 44502