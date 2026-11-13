Lit Youngstown Dialogue in Fiction: Writing Workshop with Janet Beard
Lit Youngstown Dialogue in Fiction: Writing Workshop with Janet Beard
Lit Youngstown presents a virtual writing workshop focused on dialogue in fiction led by Janet Beard on Tuesday December 1 at 3:00pm over Zoom. The workshop is being offered as part of Lit Youngstown's 2027 Fiction Intensives. The deadline to register is November 30. More information and registration at lityoungstown.org
Virtual on Zoom
35
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
Virtual on Zoom