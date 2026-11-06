Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Military History is a four-part lecture and round-table discussion series exploring the evolution and impact of conflict. The second installment, Remembering War: Memory, Media, and Cultural Trauma takes place on Wednesday, November 11 at 6:30pm at the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor on Wood St. From historical memory and postwar identity to film and visual representation, this session investigates how societies remember, interpret, and reconstruct the experience of war across generations and will feature speakers, Dr. Amy Fluker, Dr. Kyle Starkey, and Dr. Laura Beadling, moderated by Dr. Stephanie Smith. The event is free and open to all.