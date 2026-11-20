Goodwill Industries presents "The Elephant in the Room: Power, Posture, and Principle in Helping Sector - Why Good Intentions Are Not Enough" on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00am in Stambaugh Auditorium. The event is an immersive experience designed to challenge assumptions, foster courageous dialogue, and inspire collaborative action across philanthropy, business, government, healthcare, education, and the nonprofit sector. More information at stambaughauditorium.com