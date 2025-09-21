Apollo Maennerchor: Greg Abate Quartet and Opening Set by the YSU Jazz Combo

The Apollo Maennerchor in Sharon presents Greg Abate and his Jazz Quartet on Sunday, October 4th at 6:30 pm. A former saxophonist for the Ray Charles Orchestra, Greg Abate continues to perform, spending 225 days a year touring around the world. Additionally, the evening will open with a set by the Youngstown State University Jazz Combo, directed by Dana School of Music's Dr. Glenn Schaft.

More information and tickets available at sharonmaennerchor.com