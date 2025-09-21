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Apollo Maennerchor: Greg Abate Quartet and Opening Set by the YSU Jazz Combo

Apollo Maennerchor: Greg Abate Quartet and Opening Set by the YSU Jazz Combo

The Apollo Maennerchor in Sharon presents Greg Abate and his Jazz Quartet on Sunday, October 4th at 6:30 pm. A former saxophonist for the Ray Charles Orchestra, Greg Abate continues to perform, spending 225 days a year touring around the world. Additionally, the evening will open with a set by the Youngstown State University Jazz Combo, directed by Dana School of Music's Dr. Glenn Schaft.
More information and tickets available at sharonmaennerchor.com

Apollo Maennerchor German Club
$35
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Artist Group Info

Greg Abate
https://www.gregabate.com/
Apollo Maennerchor German Club
391 South Dock St.
Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
(724) 308-6599
maennerchor@hotmail.com
http://sharonmaennerchor.com/